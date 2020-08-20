Video: Thom Brennaman appears to use homophobic slur while caught on hot mic

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur while on air on Wednesday.

Brennaman was announcing two Reds games as part of a doubleheader between Cincinnati and Kansas City. During a promo for the “Reds Live Pregame Show”, Brennaman was heard saying “one of the f-g capitals of the world.”

Brennaman likely thought he was off air at the time, but his microphone was on and the comment went out live on TV.

Thom Brennaman surprises absolutely nobody pic.twitter.com/kZBWk1gxRJ — ¡JONRONAZO! (@JV__19) August 19, 2020

Right after the comment went out, Brennaman began his promo for the pregame show, saying “Reds Live, the pregame show, presented by …”

It’s pretty evident that Brennaman did not realize he was on air for the previous comment.

Brennaman, 56, is the son of former longtime Reds announcer Marty Brennaman, who retired last year. Thom has been a Reds announcer since 2006 and also serves as a national announcer for FOX. We previously wrote about him a few years ago when he bizarrely interviewed a bird during a game as part of a gimmick.