Tiger Woods’ niece Cheyenne gets engaged to Yankees OF

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of famous golfer Tiger Woods, shared some big news on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

Cheyenne shared that she and her boyfriend (now fiance) Aaron Hicks have become engaged.

“YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my [heart] 10.21.21,” she wrote.

Hicks wrote back “you will forever have my [heart].”

Hicks, 32, is from Southern California and was a 1st-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2008. He played three MLB seasons with the Twins before being traded to the Yankees. A career .233 hitter, Hicks’ best season came in 2018 when he hit 27 home runs.

Cheyenne, 31, is a pro golfer and has two career pro wins.

The two met in early 2020 and have now gotten engaged.

H/T Egotastic Sports