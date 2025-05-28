Tigers grounds crew member flips off camera after suffering injury

A member of the Detroit Tigers grounds crew was not happy to be filmed after suffering an injury during Wednesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mi.

The crew member appeared to hurt his knee after taking an awkward step while handling his duties between the 7th and 8th innings. He wound up on the ground with trainers tending to him, and ultimately had to be carted off the field.

However, while he was being treated, he noticed one of the television cameras filming him. He was clearly not happy about that and flipped the camera the bird.

Detroit grounds crew member did not seem to appreciate being filmed after getting injured on the field pic.twitter.com/2mWHwBKTeH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2025

One can certainly understand the reaction. The man was clearly in a lot of pain and did not want to be filmed, but it is not as if the television broadcast could simply ignore the story.

Working on the grounds crew can be a hazardous job. Usually, those issues arise when the tarp is coming out, or when the crew is dealing with bad weather, but freak injuries like this one can certainly happen as well.