Tigers shortstop’s wild scorpion kick leads to inside-the-park HR

What was supposed to be a bloop single for Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kameron Misner turned into so much more during his team’s Sunday spring training clash against the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers were leading 9-4 with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the seventh inning at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Misner swung at the first pitch he saw against Tigers pitcher Calvin Coker. The Rays slugger lofted a towering fly ball to shallow right center field. Four different Tigers defenders converged to make a play but all came up empty-handed.

Tigers shortstop Andrew Navigato tripped while trying to locate the ball and ended up kicking it to no man’s land. The result? An inside-the-park home run for Misner.

Kameron Misner with an inside-the-park homer…with a little bit of help from an elite scorpion kick? pic.twitter.com/Is22UQazd7 — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) February 25, 2024

Detroit managed to end the inning one pitch later. But the botched play proved to be crucial in the contest.

The Tigers’ 9-5 lead evaporated in the eighth as the Rays recorded four runs to tie the ballgame. The contest ended in a tie as neither team scored in the final inning.