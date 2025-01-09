 Skip to main content
Tigers sign Cy Young winner to 1-year deal

January 9, 2025
by Larry Brown
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the field after throwing the first inning against Oakland Athletics of the home opening day at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, April 5, 2024. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Tigers are keeping up good relations with their star pitcher.

The Tigers and Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal agreed to a 1-year deal on Thursday to avoid arbitration. Skubal is getting $10.15 million from the Tigers in the deal.

2025 is Skubal’s second year of arbitration eligibility. He earned $2.65 million in 2024, which was his first year of arbitration eligibility, so he is getting nearly a 300 percent raise. 2026 is scheduled to be his final year under team control before he can become a free agent.

Tigers fans would probably love to see Skubal signed beyond 2026, but that isn’t happening yet. Still, it’s usually a good thing if teams can avoid going to arbitration with their best players to avoid fraying their relationship during that salary negotiation process.

Skubal has made $5.8 million in his career and is set to earn nearly double that in the coming season. The 28-year-old was a complete bargain last season. He went 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 192 innings. Skubal won the Cy Young Award via a uninamous vote and finished 7th in AL MVP voting.