Tim Anderson upset with Josh Donaldson over tag

Benches cleared during Friday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, though the matter was extremely minor.

Gerrit Cole struck out Gavin Sheets with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning with his Yankees leading 2-0. After the strikeout, catcher Jose Trevino threw down to third base to try and pick off Tim Anderson.

Josh Donaldson applied a forceful tag and simultaneously tried to push Anderson off the bag. Anderson took issue with the way Donaldson tried to tag and force him off the bag and said something.

The two initially traded words but seemed to settle matters. Still, teammates from both sides didn’t hesitate to come out.

Cole strikes out Pollock and Trevino tries to get Anderson leading off of third and Anderson does not like it pic.twitter.com/WG5ubOsMCS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 14, 2022

Here’s a close look at the tag:

Here's the tag that Anderson did not like pic.twitter.com/LE1TyNliim — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 14, 2022

That was a pretty sneaky, garbage move by Donaldson, so it’s no wonder Anderson was upset. The good thing is that third base umpire Chris Guccione didn’t fall for it.