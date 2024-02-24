Blue Jays pitcher hit with brutal punishment over fantasy football league

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza had the misfortune of finishing last in the team’s fantasy football league last season. The punishment he got for that lack of success will presumably make any league member think twice about not taking things seriously in the future.

Mayza was forced to serve as the Blue Jays’ bat boy for their spring training game against Philadelphia on Saturday. Just to rub salt in the wound, he was forced to do so while wearing his 4-10 record as his uniform number.

Can you guess Tim Mayza's fantasy football record this year? 😅 pic.twitter.com/XtfYWCF6Hy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2024

Mayza did not look like he was having a great time, and it’s safe to say he will be trying very hard to avoid the same fate in 2024. Still, this is a better outcome for him than what one fantasy football league infamously led to two years ago.

Fortunately for Mayza, he is a better baseball player than he is a fantasy football manager. The lefty was one of Toronto’s most reliable relievers in 2023, posting a 1.52 ERA in 53.1 innings of work.