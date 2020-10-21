Tom Brady narrated great hype video for Dodgers-Rays World Series

Tom Brady is a talented voice actor on top of being the best quarterback in NFL history.

Brady voiced a great hype video ahead of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays that FOX released on Tuesday.

Brady, who is from Northern California, is a San Francisco Giants fan. The Giants’ rivalry with the Dodgers coupled with him now playing in Tampa made it an easy decision to say he was rooting for the Rays.

I know what I’ll be watching tonight…and who I’ll be cheering for . Let’s go @RaysBaseball…bring it home! pic.twitter.com/SLd0tmS7Z7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 20, 2020

It’s a great time for Tampa sports fans. The Lightning won the Stanley Cup in late September. The Rays are in the World Series. And the Buccaneers are leading the NFC South at 4-2. What’s not to enjoy?