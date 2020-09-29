 Skip to main content
Video: Lightning fans go nuts celebrating Stanley Cup win

September 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tampa Bay Lightning logo

Tampa Bay Lightning fans went nuts celebrating the team’s Stanley Cup win on Monday night.

Lightning fans gathered outside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. to watch Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to capture their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. The fans were absolutely loving it.

Here are some more videos and photos of Lightning fans going crazy in Tampa.

Many of those fans looked too young to remember the Stanley Cup the team won in 2004, explaining why they were so ecstatic. Plus, when the team goes from elimination to championship in consecutive years, the title is generally even sweeter.

