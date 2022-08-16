Did Tony La Russa take fan’s advice to use pinch runner?

Did Tony La Russa actually follow a fan’s advice during Monday night’s Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros game? That’s what many are wondering.

The White Sox were down 2-0 to the Astros going in the bottom of the eighth. Eloy Jimenez was batting with two out and two on, and hit a 2-run double to tie the game.

Given the situation, La Russa decided to insert the speedy Adam Engel into the game as a pinch runner to increase the Sox’s chances of taking the lead on a hit. Houston intentionally walked Jose Abreu and then walked Yasmani Grandal to load the bases. Both Engel and Abreu scored on a hit by Yoan Moncada to give the White Sox a 4-2 lead, which was the final score.

All worked out for the White Sox, and some think a fan is partially to credit.

Right before La Russa inserted Engel into the game, a fan sitting near the third base dugout was yelling to the manager to make the move.

Check out this video clip, but beware of the bad language.

That was great considering the fan was calling for Engel and La Russa’ put the speedster in. But the reality is the fan’s advice was likely coincidental.

La Russa was so far away from the fan, whose voice didn’t seem too loud to begin the video. The manager seemed to be making the move as the fan was also calling for it.

It’s fun to think the fan helped give some valuable advice. The more likely scenario is that the fan just happened to have his head in the game and was on the ball just as a proper coaching staff should be.