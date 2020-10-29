Tony La Russa hired as manager of White Sox

Tony La Russa has not managed in nearly a decade, but the Hall of Famer is officially making a comeback.

The Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that they have hired La Russa as their next manager.

La Russa had not been mentioned in connection with a managerial job in years, but word of the White Sox’s interest in him surfaced earlier this month. It was somewhat surprising that he was a candidate for the job, but the idea of returning to the place where he first managed must have really appealed to him.

La Russa has not managed since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series title in 2011. The 76-year-old has worked in front office capacities since then. He most recently has served as senior adviser for baseball operations for the Los Angeles Angels.

La Russa won three World Series as a manager and is a member of both the A’s and Cardinals Halls of Fame. His first job as a manager came with the White Sox from 1979-1986.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia via cc BY-SA 3.0