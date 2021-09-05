Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday.

Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.

La Russa is now the manager of the Chicago White Sox, who lost to the Royals 6-0 on Sunday. After his team’s loss, La Russa was asked about Pujols’ return to St. Louis.

La Russa was asked about Pujols returning to St. Louis at the end of his postgame interview and then responded to the question, closing with this line: "I hope he comes back next year and I hope he comes back as a Cardinal." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 5, 2021

Pujols, 41, is in the final season of the 10-year contract he signed with the Angels after the 2011 season. Both he and La Russa left St. Louis after that year.

Pujols’ Angels career did not work out like either side would have hoped, and the future Hall of Famer signed with the Dodgers after his Angels release. Knowing Pujols and his competitive spirit, he might try to come back next season. Would the Cardinals want him back? That’s a different question, though you can’t rule it out.