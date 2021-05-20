 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 19, 2021

Tony La Russa had amazing response to White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn

May 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa had an amazing response to one of the pitchers on his Chicago White Sox.

On Tuesday, White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn defended Yermin Mercedes for swinging at a 3-0 pitch late in the White Sox’s win over Minnesota Monday night and hitting a home run. Lynn said there are no more rules once a position player is pitching. He also said that the more he plays, the less the “unwritten rules” matter.

In response, La Russa pulled rank on Lynn. La Russa said he is the manager while Lynn is just a player.

La Russa, 76, is as old school as it gets. He’s got seven decades in the game, three World Series and four Manager of the Year Awards. You think he’s about to pushed around by Lynn? Think again.

And despite all the talk of him being “out of touch,” his White Sox are tied for the best record in MLB. He can’t be all that bad.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus