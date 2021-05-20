Tony La Russa had amazing response to White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn

Tony La Russa had an amazing response to one of the pitchers on his Chicago White Sox.

On Tuesday, White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn defended Yermin Mercedes for swinging at a 3-0 pitch late in the White Sox’s win over Minnesota Monday night and hitting a home run. Lynn said there are no more rules once a position player is pitching. He also said that the more he plays, the less the “unwritten rules” matter.

In response, La Russa pulled rank on Lynn. La Russa said he is the manager while Lynn is just a player.

Lance Lynn last night said "there are no rules" when a position player is pitching, adding: "The more I play this game, the more those (unwritten) rules have gone away." Tony La Russa said of those remarks: "Lance has a locker. I have an office. … I don't agree." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 19, 2021

La Russa, 76, is as old school as it gets. He’s got seven decades in the game, three World Series and four Manager of the Year Awards. You think he’s about to pushed around by Lynn? Think again.

And despite all the talk of him being “out of touch,” his White Sox are tied for the best record in MLB. He can’t be all that bad.