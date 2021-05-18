Tony La Russa promises ‘consequence’ for Yermin Mercedes over 3-0 home run

Tony La Russa promised consequences for Yermin Mercedes over the slugger’s home run on Monday night.

La Russa’s White Sox pummeled the Twins 16-4. They scored 14 runs over the first six innings and turned things into a blowout.

By the time the ninth inning came around, Minnesota had utility player Willians Astudillo pitch the final half-inning.

Mercedes was the third batter up and began with a 3-0 count. That didn’t deter him from unloading on the 3-0 pitch for a huge home run to make it 16-4.

A day later, La Russa acknowledged the Twins were upset about the home run. La Russa said that Mercedes made a mistake by swinging at that pitch and that there would be a consequence.

La Russa said it’s about sportsmanship, respect for the game and respect for an opponent.

La Russa also said Mercedes had the take sign but missed or ignored it.

Mercedes defended himself for his actions and said he is trying to be himself and have fun.

That was Mercedes’ sixth home run of the season. He’s batting .364 on the season.

Sure, there is always the argument of sportsmanship. But as long as the Twins have an opportunity to come back in the game (which they did in the bottom of the ninth), it’s hard to argue with someone trying to add to the lead. One could also argue that the Twins turned things into a joke once they put in a position player to pitch.