Top free agent pitcher laughs off suggestion that he could join Yankees

The New York Yankees can probably cross off one big-name free agent from their list.

Former All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman left zero doubt on Tuesday about where the Yankees stand in his eyes. A fan suggested that he could join the team with a Photoshopped image of Stroman in pinstripes. Stroman replied with the meme from TV show “Entourage” of rapper 50 Cent laughing and driving away.

Stroman went 10-13 with a 3.04 ERA for the New York Mets last season. He is one of the top free agent pitchers on the market this offseason.

The 30-year-old Stroman clearly still has a grudge against the Yankees. He almost ended up in pinstripes at the 2019 trade deadline but ultimately went to the Mets instead. Yankees GM Brian Cashman then had some comments about how he did not see Stroman as a “difference-maker.” Since then, Stroman has taken public shots at the Yankees, and obviously his feelings about them have not changed one bit.

Photo: Erik Slgckgc/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0