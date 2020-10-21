Marcus Stroman calls out Yankees over pitching staff

Marcus Stroman will be one of the top starting pitchers available on the free agent market this offseason, and it remains to be seen whether opting out of the 2020 MLB season will hurt his value. As you might expect, the right-hander remains as confident as ever in his ability.

Barstool Sports baseball writer Jared Carrabis predicted in a tweet on Wednesday that Stroman is going to wind up being the steal of the offseason for some team. One of Carrabis’ followers then said he believes Stroman will sign with the Yankees. Carrabis pointed out that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said at the trade deadline last year that he does not believe Stroman is a difference-maker.

Stroman caught wind of the exchange and chimed in. The 29-year-old criticized the Yankees for having a massive payroll and a staff loaded with pitchers who don’t perform when it matters.

Besides Cole, there’s no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years. Their pitching always folds in the end. That lineup and payroll should be winning World Series’ left and right…yet they’re in a drought. Lol — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 21, 2020

Stroman said Cole is the only pitcher on the Yankees’ staff who has a chance of out-performing him in the coming years. He then added Luis Severino to the mix and said Severino is “unreal” when healthy.

As for whether or not he would sign with the Yankees, Stroman said he doesn’t hold grudges.

I’m open to competing wherever my man! That’s including the Mets and Yankees! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 21, 2020

Stroman was supposedly hoping for a trade to the Yankees last year, but he wound up with the New York Mets. He may feel differently after Cashman said Stroman would probably be a bullpen arm in the postseason, but money talks. The Yankees could quickly change their stance and blow other offers away, which they have done countless times in the past.

Stroman has never been afraid to speak his mind, so it’s no surprise he was critical of the Yankees for underachieving.