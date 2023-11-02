Torey Lovullo had saddest answer after losing World Series

Torey Lovullo’s Arizona Diamondbacks had a great season that far surpassed most peoples’ expectations for them, but they fell short of their ultimate goal. And Lovullo had the saddest answer when talking with the media after his Diamondbacks lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night to end their season.

Lovullo, who is in his seventh season managing the Diamondbacks, spoke with the media after the loss. He tried to express how sad he was over Arizona coming up short against the Rangers.

“I want to run away and hide for a few days,” Lovullo said of how he felt. “I want to go camping and just sit in the tent and suck my thumb and eat ice cream. Is that the weirdest answer you guys have ever had? And just let it run its course the way it’s supposed to.”

That is just brutal.

The Diamondbacks made one other playoff appearance under Lovullo. They got swept by the Dodgers in their 2017 NLDS. To reach the World Series and then see your team lose on many self-inflicted mistakes has to make the series loss sting even more.