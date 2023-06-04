Travis Jankowski robs Mike Ford of home run with awesome catch

Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski saved a run for his team on Sunday with an incredible catch.

With the Rangers leading 7-0 in the top of the fifth inning, Mike Ford belted a ball to deep right-center that looked like it was going to finally get the Seattle Mariners on the board. Jankowski got an outstanding jump on it and leaped up to make an amazing play and rob Ford of a home run.

Texas went on to win 12-3 and sweep the Mariners. The Rangers have won 12 of their last 15 to improve to 37-20 on the season. They have been firing on all cylinders for quite some time, and Jankowski’s theft was yet another highlight.