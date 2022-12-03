Report: Trea Turner has had 2 meetings with Dodgers rival

Trea Turner is one of the top free agents on the market, and he is attracting interest from a surprising team.

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal reported on Friday that Turner has met with the San Diego Padres twice in person ahead of the MLB Winter Meetings. The meetings between the sides are a surprise considering whom the Padres already have on the roster.

San Diego has shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who missed all of last season due to a wrist injury and performance-enhancing drugs suspension. Tatis not only plays the same position as Turner, but he is just starting a 14-year, $340 million deal.

Additionally, the Padres have another high-priced player in Manny Machado, who is entering the fifth year of a $300 million deal. The Padres are also paying pitcher Joe Musgrove $20 million per season through 2027.

Would San Diego really be willing to have another $300 million player on their roster? Or would such a signing signal the intent by the Padres to trade Tatis?

The Padres also reportedly have met with another top free agent shortstop, Xander Bogaerts.

Maybe San Diego is doing some due diligence on those players. Maybe they’re ready to switch Tatis’ position. Or maybe they’re prepared to move on from him entirely.

But if the Dodgers lose Turner in free agency only to have one of their NL West rivals sign him, that would make the rivalry even more interesting.