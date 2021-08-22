Trea Turner apologizes to Cody Bellinger for leaving him hanging

Trea Turner apologized to Cody Bellinger on Saturday for an embarrassing moment.

Turner slugged his first home run for his new team since being acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the trade deadline. He received high-fives upon entering the dugout, but he didn’t see Bellinger tried to slap him some skin.

The funny video went viral, because it looked like Turner was ignoring his teammate. Turner thought it was funny and apologized to Bellinger over Twitter.

There are no hard feelings between them. And Bellinger has some great company too.

The Dodgers’ acquisitions of Turner and Max Scherzer have been huge. Scherzer got the win in the team’s 4-3 victory over the Mets on Saturday. The Dodgers are 4-0 in his starts. Turner is batting .352 since being acquired by the team too.