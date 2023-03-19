Trea Turner had great reaction to his incredible grand slam

Trea Turner on Saturday delivered the biggest hit of his career, and his reaction to it was incredible.

The U.S. was down 7-5 in the top of the 8th inning against Venezuela on Saturday night in their quarterfinal game at the World Baseball Classic at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The U.S. loaded the bases and had Turner at the plate. The new Philadelphia Phillies shortstop sent a 0-2 pitch out to deep left field for a grand slam to give his country a 9-7 lead.

TREA TURNER GRAND SLAM!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! 📺: WBC on FOX pic.twitter.com/G4l6nwsH9Y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 19, 2023

The atmosphere was electric after that game-changing hit, which helped the U.S. win 9-7 to advance.

Another angle showed Turner’s reaction to the grand slam. He was full of energy:

That hit had everyone in the stadium fired up.

After the game, Turner said that the grand slam was his biggest hit ever. He also said the stadium was the loudest environment he’s been in — and that’s for someone who has played in (and won) a World Series.

Trea Turner calls the grand slam the biggest hit he ever produced in his career, and this was the loudest baseball crowd he ever witnessed — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 19, 2023

That’s a huge endorsement for the level of intensity and competition at the WBC.

The US faces Cuba next. The other semifinal will feature Japan against Mexico.