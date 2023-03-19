 Skip to main content
Trea Turner had great reaction to his incredible grand slam

March 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Trea Turner screams

Trea Turner on Saturday delivered the biggest hit of his career, and his reaction to it was incredible.

The U.S. was down 7-5 in the top of the 8th inning against Venezuela on Saturday night in their quarterfinal game at the World Baseball Classic at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The U.S. loaded the bases and had Turner at the plate. The new Philadelphia Phillies shortstop sent a 0-2 pitch out to deep left field for a grand slam to give his country a 9-7 lead.

The atmosphere was electric after that game-changing hit, which helped the U.S. win 9-7 to advance.

Another angle showed Turner’s reaction to the grand slam. He was full of energy:

That hit had everyone in the stadium fired up.

After the game, Turner said that the grand slam was his biggest hit ever. He also said the stadium was the loudest environment he’s been in — and that’s for someone who has played in (and won) a World Series.

That’s a huge endorsement for the level of intensity and competition at the WBC.

The US faces Cuba next. The other semifinal will feature Japan against Mexico.

