Trea Turner has interest in playing for NL East team?

November 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Trea Turner running

Sep 4, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner is a top free agent in a talented shortstop class this offseason, and there is a rumor floating around regarding where he might want to play.

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark joined 97.5 The Fanatic for a radio interview that aired on Wednesday. Stark said that Turner may want to play for the Phillies.

“You hear a lot of Trea Turner talk. I am all-in on signing Trea Turner,” Stark said. “I’ll tell you guys, there’s some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here. So I would watch that.”

Turner was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade with the Washington Nationals in 2021. He was a monster in limited time with the Dodgers in 2021, batting .338 with a .950 OPS in 52 games. In 2022, he batted .298 with an .809 OPS and made his second straight All-Star team.

In addition to Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson make up the other top shortstops available on the free agent market. The Phillies could be in the market for a new shortstop after declining their option on Jean Segura.

Philadelphia PhilliesTrea Turner
