Trea Turner pulled from Nats game after positive COVID-19 test

Trea Turner was pulled from Tuesday night’s Washington Nationals game abruptly, sparking concern and questions among fans and media members. Now we know the reason he was suddenly removed.

The Nats announced that Turner tested positive for COVID-19.

Turner reached on an infield single in the top of the first inning of Washington’s game at the Philadelphia Phillies. He then scored on a Josh Bell home run before exiting the field.

There was speculation that Turner may have been traded or injured. However, now we know that he exited due to the positive COVID test.

Turner, 28, is having a monster season for the Nats. He is batting .320 with 65 runs scored, 18 home runs and 21 stolen bases.