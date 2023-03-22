Trea Turner does it again at WBC with home run against Japan

Trea Turner continues to be the hottest hitter at the World Baseball Classic.

Turner was batting in the top of the second inning of Tuesday’s final between Team USA and Japan and smacked a solo home run to left field off Japan starter Shota Imanaga to make it 1-0.

U-S-TREA! U-S-TREA! He has done it again!! 😱 USA leads 1-0! pic.twitter.com/VRW8zq8Dba — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

That was Turner’s fifth home run of the WBC and fourth in three games.

Turner had a huge grand slam to lift Team USA to victory over Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Then he homered twice in a 14-2 win over Cuba. And then Turner homered in the final against Japan.

The Philadelphia Phillies are just hoping that Turner will save some of his big hits for them. At least Team USA manager Mark DeRosa finally moved Turner up in the lineup.