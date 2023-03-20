Mark DeRosa took funny shot at himself over Trea Turner home runs

Trea Turner has been an absolute wrecking machine for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, and manager Mark DeRosa had a great reaction to the star shortstop’s latest monster game.

Turner belted a grand slam in the eighth inning on Saturday night to lead the U.S. to a 9-7 win over Venezuela. Then in Sunday’s seminfinal matchup, the Philadelphia Phillies star came through with two more home runs in his team’s 14-2 thumping of Cuba.

After the U.S. advanced to the final, DeRosa poked fun at himself for batting Turner ninth.

USA manager Mark DeRosa on Trea Turner, who hit two more homers: ‘Every time he went deep, I said, ‘Who’s the idiot who’s batting him 9th.’’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 20, 2023

Turner has 10 RBI in six games. He also has four home runs during the World Baseball Classic, which is more than any other player. He is obviously very comfortable hitting out of the 9th spot, so DeRosa would be wise to keep him there.

The U.S. is awaiting the winner of Monday’s semifinal game between Mexico and Japan. Turner will have one more opportunity to cement himself as a World Baseball Classic legend.