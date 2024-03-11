Trevor Bauer offers comment after dominating in spring training outing

Trevor Bauer offered some comments Sunday after pitching three innings in a minor league spring training game.

Bauer pitched for an Asian-focused traveling team called the Asian Breeze in a spring training game against some Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguers on a back field at the Dodgers’ facility in Glendale, Ariz. Bauer pitched three scoreless innings while facing Dodgers minor leaguers, including some of the organization’s top prospects.

Bauer was said to have thrown as hard as 99 mph while striking out four and walking one over his three scoreless innings.

Trevor Bauer touches 99MPH and goes 3 scoreless with 4 K and 1 BB for @breeze_asian vs @Dodgers minor leaguers today@BauerOutage 🎥 @Pete_Soto23 pic.twitter.com/q7AJxO25mK — Prospect Dugout (@prospectdugout) March 10, 2024

ESPN Dodgers reporter Alden Gonzalez said there were around 100 people watching the game, though he said there did not appear to be scouts in attendance. The seeming lack of scouts didn’t deter Bauer, who remarked afterwards that

he hoped the outing would help people “remember I’m still one of the best pitchers in the world.”

The 33-year-old Bauer was among the best pitchers in the world around 2020-2021 when he won NL Cy Young in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and started off strong for the Dodgers in 2021. But then his career was derailed after he faced accusations that he assaulted a San Diego woman.

Bauer was suspended 324 games (two full seasons) by MLB over the allegations from the San Diego woman (and other women who made similar accusations). Though the woman’s request for a temporary restraining order against Bauer was denied and the pitcher was not criminally charged, MLB still disciplined the former All-Star. Bauer’s suspension was later reduced by an arbitrator to 194 games.

Bauer signed in Japan after being cut by the Dodgers once his suspension by MLB ended. He pitched for the Yokohama DeNa Bay Stars in Japan last year ad went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 games. He had 130 strikeouts in 130.2 innings.

Bauer has not pitched in MLB since being placed on paid leave in June 2021 once word of the woman’s allegations became public. Bauer has been hoping for another shot in MLB and has offered to pitch for the minimum salary. Larry Brown Sports has been told that the Bay Stars are showing “strong interest” in bringing Bauer back in 2024.