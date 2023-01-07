Trevor Bauer accuses Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him

Trevor Bauer is accusing the Los Angeles Dodgers’ leadership of misleading him.

The Dodgers on Friday announced that they are designating Bauer for assignment (DFA). The announcement was made on the final day the Dodgers had to add Bauer to their active roster following his reinstatement by MLB last month from a suspension.

Bauer issued a statement Friday in response to the Dodgers’ decision. The statement, which was shared with Larry Brown Sports and other media outlets, accused the Dodgers of misleading the pitcher.

“While we were unable to communicate throughout the administrative leave and arbitration process, my representatives spoke to Dodgers leadership immediately following the arbitration decision,” Bauer said in his statement. “Following two weeks of conversations around my return to the organization, I sat down with Dodgers leadership in Arizona yesterday who told me that they wanted me to return and pitch for the team this year.

“While I am disappointed by the organization’s decision today, I appreciate the wealth of support I’ve received from the Dodgers clubhouse. I wish the players all the best and look forward to competing elsewhere.”

That is an interesting statement for two reasons.

One, Bauer says he spoke with the Dodgers’ leadership on Thursday and was told they wanted him to return to the team and pitch for them in 2023. It’s unclear whether the team changed its mind 24 hours later, or whether the Dodgers said that because they didn’t want any news to leak out. Perhaps the Dodgers were trying to trade Bauer, and if they told the pitcher they were going to DFA him if they couldn’t find takers, it would have hurt their leverage had that news leaked.

The other interesting note is that Bauer says he received support from the Dodgers’ clubhouse. That seems to confirm the report that some, if not many, Dodgers players wanted Bauer back.

Now the big question will be whether another MLB team is willing to take the risk of signing the 31-year-old pitcher.