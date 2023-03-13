Trevor Bauer signs with new team after release from Dodgers

Trevor Bauer will be continuing his baseball career overseas.

According to Yuki Yamada of Sankei Sports, Bauer is signing a one-year contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan. The deal is worth $4 million, not including incentives.

Bauer was initially given a 364-game suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy amid allegations of sexual assault. An arbitrator later reduced that penalty, but the Dodgers opted to release him after he cleared waivers. That was two months ago, and he clearly found no interest from any of the other 29 MLB teams.

Bauer has not pitched since June 2021 due to his suspension. He had originally signed a 3-year, $102 million deal with Los Angeles, and 2023 would have been the final year of that deal. The Dodgers still owe Bauer $22.5 million for 2023.