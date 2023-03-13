 Skip to main content
Trevor Bauer signs with new team after release from Dodgers

March 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Trevor Bauer warms up before a game

May 21, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) walks on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Bauer will be continuing his baseball career overseas.

According to Yuki Yamada of Sankei Sports, Bauer is signing a one-year contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan. The deal is worth $4 million, not including incentives.

Bauer was initially given a 364-game suspension under MLB’s domestic violence policy amid allegations of sexual assault. An arbitrator later reduced that penalty, but the Dodgers opted to release him after he cleared waivers. That was two months ago, and he clearly found no interest from any of the other 29 MLB teams.

Bauer has not pitched since June 2021 due to his suspension. He had originally signed a 3-year, $102 million deal with Los Angeles, and 2023 would have been the final year of that deal. The Dodgers still owe Bauer $22.5 million for 2023.

