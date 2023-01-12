Dodgers announce latest update with Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s time with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially over.

The Dodgers announced last week that they were designating Bauer for assignment. The announcement came on the last day the Dodgers had to add Bauer to their active roster following his reinstatement by MLB from a 324-game suspension that was ended on Dec. 22 by an arbitrator. His suspension ended up lasting 194 games.

After being designated for assignment, Bauer went through waivers, which he cleared. Now that Bauer has cleared waivers, the Dodgers have given the pitcher his unconditional release.

What does this mean?

Bauer is now a free agent and able to sign with any team. He would earn the minimum salary of $720,000 from any team that signs him, which would be subtracted from what the Dodgers owe him for 2023.

The Dodgers owe Bauer $22.5 million for 2023, which is how much he was set to earn as part of his 3-year, $102 million deal, minus the 50 games he will not be paid in 2023 as part of his suspension.

Whether any team decides to sign him will be interesting. The 31-year-old pitcher has not pitched in MLB since June 2021. He also continues to battle one of his accusers, as well as several media outlets, in court.