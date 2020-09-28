Trevor Bauer has new beef with MLB over family attendance rules

Trevor Bauer has never been shy about taking on Major League Baseball, and the Cincinnati Reds pitcher was at it again on Monday.

Bauer took aim at MLB and suggested that the league is not allowing the families of players on designated road teams to attend playoff games.

Home team: family members can attend the games.

Visiting team: family members cannot attend the games. @mlb: Yup! Checks out! Guess we didn’t win enough games this year to earn the right for our family to watch us play. Sorry Mom and Dad! — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 28, 2020

MLB hasn’t announced anything specific policy-wise on this. Players will be allowed to bring their families into the bubble, but the league had not clarified any rules about them attending games. Bauer seems to have been told that home players will have families attending games, but visiting families will not.

If true, Bauer is definitely right about the silliness of the rule. Limiting attendance makes sense, but doing it based on this doesn’t really hold up when home and away team status is just a designation in the bubble. MLB hasn’t clarified this policy publicly, though.

Bauer has never been afraid to call out the league. This is yet another example of that.