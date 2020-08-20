 Skip to main content
Thursday, August 20, 2020

Trevor Bauer blasts MLB for not allowing ‘Free Joe Kelly’ cleats

August 20, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer has unloaded on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred once again, this time over the league blocking him from wearing a pair of custom cleats on Wednesday night.

Bauer had a pair of “Free Joe Kelly” cleats made, and he was going to wear them for his start against the Kansas City Royals. He decided against it, however, after MLB threatened to eject him and then some if he wore them. Bauer then threw a one-hit shutout and unloaded on MLB with a series of tweets after the game.

Bauer’s cleats were essentially a protest of the suspension Kelly received for throwing at Astros hitters. He had to have known MLB would not approve the shoes, even if he thought he found a loophole in the rules.

Even without the cleats, Bauer still found a way to make headlines for his wardrobe. The right-hander took off his jersey to reveal an awesome shirt after shutting out the Royals.

