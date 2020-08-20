Trevor Bauer blasts MLB for not allowing ‘Free Joe Kelly’ cleats

Trevor Bauer has unloaded on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred once again, this time over the league blocking him from wearing a pair of custom cleats on Wednesday night.

Bauer had a pair of “Free Joe Kelly” cleats made, and he was going to wear them for his start against the Kansas City Royals. He decided against it, however, after MLB threatened to eject him and then some if he wore them. Bauer then threw a one-hit shutout and unloaded on MLB with a series of tweets after the game.

cleats, so long as it wasn’t political or offensive. Apparently, Rob is not a fan of players following his rules, as “Free Joe Kelly” is not political and is very clearly said in jest. Just leaves me over here wondering how following the rules = ejection/suspension/fine and — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 20, 2020

cheating your way to a World Series = no ejection/suspension/fine…y’all really know how to pick your battles… learned my lesson though. Fun is bad, cheating is good. Won’t make the same mistake twice, can promise you that pic.twitter.com/Tyh0JdjJZv — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 20, 2020

Bauer’s cleats were essentially a protest of the suspension Kelly received for throwing at Astros hitters. He had to have known MLB would not approve the shoes, even if he thought he found a loophole in the rules.

Even without the cleats, Bauer still found a way to make headlines for his wardrobe. The right-hander took off his jersey to reveal an awesome shirt after shutting out the Royals.