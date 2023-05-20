Trevor Bauer sent down to minors in Japan

Trevor Bauer’s attempts to rebuild his career in Japan are not going well so far.

Bauer has been sent to the minors by his NPB team, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, after a poor start to the season.

RHP Trevor Bauer has been sent down to the Baystars farm and will pitch Sunday. https://t.co/evCwzztDuF — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) May 20, 2023

Bauer left his team with little choice but to demote him given his start to the season. He has an 8.40 ERA in three starts, and gave up seven runs in back-to-back starts before his demotion. While he does have 18 strikeouts in 15 innings, he has also allowed 26 hits in 15 innings.

The 32-year-old pitcher landed in Japan after the Los Angeles Dodgers released him following sexual assault allegations, which also earned him a lengthy suspension from MLB. His career in Japan has gotten off to a rocky start both on and off the field, as one of his teammates took issue with one of his celebrations recently.