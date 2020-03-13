pixel 1
Friday, March 13, 2020

Trevor Bauer wants to set up sandlot game during MLB hiatus

March 13, 2020
by Grey Papke

Trevor Bauer

Major League Baseball won’t be playing for quite a while after the start of its season was postponed, but one player is trying to set something up in the meantime.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is inviting all MLB and minor league players to a mic’d up sandlot game in Arizona.

It’s a little fun, at least, and maybe a way to stay in shape. It may not ever come to pass, but Bauer is an ambitious guy who may see this one through. Some sports fans will take any entertainment they can get at this point, too, which works in his favor.


