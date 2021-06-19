Trevor Bauer seemed to have a lot of sunscreen on his forearms during his start

Trevor Bauer seemed to be going heavy on the sunscreen for his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Bauer had an excellent outing, throwing seven scoreless in his Los Angeles Dodgers’ 3-0 win. He allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out eight.

What was noticeable while watching him on the mound was the amount of sunscreen Bauer appeared to have on his forearms. Similarly, his face was lathered up.

Trevor Bauer seemed to have extra protection from the sun against the Diamondbacks. Seemed like lots of sunscreen on his forearms, help block the blistering Arizona heat @SeanDeitrick pic.twitter.com/RFmI4YWn5m — Larry Brown (@LBSports) June 19, 2021

Bauer also seemed to be well-protected against the sun in his June 12 outing at home against the Texas Rangers.

I mean seriously… you can see Bauer's sunscreen or whatever substance of choice clearly. pic.twitter.com/B58q8ZCoco — Sean Deitrick (@SeanDeitrick) June 13, 2021

By comparison, in his start against the Giants on May 21, Bauer did not seem to have as much whiteness on his forearms.

Trevor Bauer explained why he egged on Giants fans.https://t.co/YnAAbYMUjl pic.twitter.com/WQ1X72RbnT — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) May 22, 2021

MLB is getting ready to enforce foreign substance rules. Bauer has been asking MLB to address the matter for a while. Sunscreen is a commonly-used substance pitchers have used to help gain a grip on the ball. However, that’s not a substance players are supposed to be using; only rosin is allowed. Maybe Bauer was just going very heavy on the rosin.