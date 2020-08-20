Trevor Bauer wears perfect shirt after shutting out Royals

Trevor Bauer made plenty of headlines on Wednesday relating to his clothing, and this time it was his shirt that generated some attention.

Bauer continued his hot pitching by throwing a 1-hit shutout of the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a 7-inning doubleheader. He allowed just three walks and struck out nine while getting the win, improving to 3-0 with a 0.68 ERA on the season.

After the game ended, Bauer took off his jersey to reveal a “Send It” T-shirt he was wearing.

Trevor Bauer with his Send It shirt (from when he threw the ball over the centerfield wall from the mound out of frustration at Kauffman) pic.twitter.com/zRdknJUxv8 — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) August 20, 2020

What’s the story with the shirt?

The shirt references the infamous incident on July 28 last year in Kansas City when Bauer, as a member of the Indians, launched a ball over the center field wall. Bauer apologized for his childish behavior and later said he believed it contributed to his trade from the Indians to the Reds.

Bauer is now selling the shirt on his website.

The Reds ace, who has been one of the hottest pitchers of the season this year, also was in the news Wednesday for the cleats he wanted to wear.