Thursday, March 12, 2020

Trey Mancini had malignant tumor removed from his colon

March 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini has been going through a non-baseball medical issue recently, and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday disclosed what is going on.

The Orioles shared in a statement that Mancini underwent surgery to have a malignant tumor removed from his colon. The tumor was discovered during a colonoscopy last week.

Mancini issued a statement thanking everyone for their support.

Mancini appeared in 154 games for Baltimore last season, leading the team with 35 home runs, 97 RBIs, and an .899 OPS. The 27-year-old first baseman/outfielder finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017.


