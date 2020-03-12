Trey Mancini had malignant tumor removed from his colon

Trey Mancini has been going through a non-baseball medical issue recently, and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday disclosed what is going on.

The Orioles shared in a statement that Mancini underwent surgery to have a malignant tumor removed from his colon. The tumor was discovered during a colonoscopy last week.

Mancini issued a statement thanking everyone for their support.

Statement from Trey Mancini: pic.twitter.com/UWgyQ0RlhN — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 12, 2020

Mancini appeared in 154 games for Baltimore last season, leading the team with 35 home runs, 97 RBIs, and an .899 OPS. The 27-year-old first baseman/outfielder finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2017.