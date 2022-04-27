Twins beat Tigers on absolutely comedic walk-off play

The Detroit Tigers went all “Little League” in an embarrassing 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Minnesota led 3-1 before allowing a 3-run home run to Javy Baez in the 8th. Detroit took their 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth, when Gregory Soto was called on for the save.

Soto allowed a pair of walks and then got a strikeout, bringing Miguel Sano to the plate with runners on first and second and one out in a 4-3 game.

Sano sent a screaming line drive to right field, and it went off Robbie Grossman’s glove. While that’s not an error, Grossman’s inability to make the catch was the first misstep by Detroit. Then the cutoff throw went into the dirt, causing Sano to head to second, forcing some clogging on the bases, and a rundown at third.

But the Twins’ baserunning mistake was bailed out by Eric Haase, whose rundown throw went into left field, allowing Minnesota to score two runs to win the game.

Any wonders why the Tigers are a 6-10 team? Yeesh, that was bad. They made three poor defensive plays all on one sequence. Ugly.