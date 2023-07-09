Byron Buxton’s stunned reaction to unreal home run robbery

Byron Buxton is no stranger to exceptional fielding. The Minnesota Twins outfielder and designated hitter has robbed batters aplenty while roaming center field.

That doesn’t make it any less painful when the same thing happened to the former Gold Glove winner on what felt like a clear home run on Friday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

Buxton walloped a ball to straightaway center in the bottom of the fourth inning. The sound off the bat and the excitement emanating from play-by-play announcer Alex Faust’s call sounded like a surefire Buxton homer into the stands if you were just listening to the telecast. Then on cue, Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins swooped in like a human plot twist.

CEDRIC MULLINS TAKES ONE AWAY FROM BYRON BUXTON WITH A CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE!!!!!! Buxton’s reaction says it all! pic.twitter.com/ceujYgTkam — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 8, 2023

Buxton nearly had a 3-run shot that would have given the Twins the lead. Instead, he could only glare at Mullins in disbelief. Buxton raised his arms up like Maximus from “Gladiator”, but in this scenario, the Twins slugger was the one not entertained. He eventually tipped his cap to Mullins, who acknowledged his victim all the way from the outfield.

Mullins’ home run robbery ended up being the difference in the ball game. The Twins fell to the Orioles 3-1 in extra innings, which wouldn’t have been necessary had Buxton cleared the bases with his blast.