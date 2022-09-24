Twins make decision on manager Rocco Baldelli’s future

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is about to be going … absolutely nowhere.

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey spoke with reporters this week and said that the team has no plans of making a managerial change. Falvey also indicated that Baldelli will be staying on for the 2023 season and beyond.

“Rocco’s our manager,” said Falvey, according to MLB Trade Rumors. “He’s my partner in this all the way through. Rocco’s a big part of our future. Not just next year, but beyond.”

Baldelli, still only 40, is in his fourth season at the helm in Minnesota after being hired in late 2018 by the Falvey-led regime. Baldelli’s achievements with the Twins include being named AL Manager of the Year in 2019 and leading Minnesota to two AL Central titles (including a 101-win season).

But the Twins have had markedly less success under Baldelli during the last couple of seasons. They went 73-89 last season (last in the division) and are currently 73-78 this year (all but eliminated from the playoffs at 9.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot). But the team still has plenty of confidence in Baldelli and will be hoping for less bad luck in the coming seasons.