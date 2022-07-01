Video: Twins announcer has hilarious reaction to walk-off loss

The Minnesota Twins lost three of their five games with Cleveland this week, and Thursday’s 5-3 loss was especially hard to take for the Twins’ broadcast booth.

Cleveland was down 3-1 heading into the ninth inning and ended up staging an epic comeback capped off by a two-run walk-off home run from Andres Gimenez. The loss marked the second time the Twins lost via walk-off in as many days. Twins TV play-by-play man Dick Bremer delivered a funny call on the broadcast after the ball sailed over the center field fence.

“I think we’ve had enough of the Cleveland Guardians,” Bremer said as cameras showed Gimenez celebrating.

RIP to the Twins broadcaster, who died pic.twitter.com/xnuIKr8uon — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 30, 2022

Josh Naylor’s walk-off homer on Wednesday, including his crazy postgame celebration, likely added to the seeming despair in Bremer’s call. After being tied at three heading to extras on Wednesday, the Twins scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to take a 6-3 lead. Cleveland responded by scoring two runs before Naylor hit an opposite field homer for the win with a runner on and two outs.

Unfortunately for Bremer, the Twins still have eight more games against Cleveland this season, all of which are in September. The Twins are 5-6 in their first 11 meetings, but lead Cleveland by one game in the American League Central. Those final eight games could prove to be pivotal in deciding which team wins the division.