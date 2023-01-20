 Skip to main content
Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team

January 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Rocco Baldelli in his Twins uniform

Aug 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli walks to the dugout in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins have made a significant move involving All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez.

The Twins are trading Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. The Twins will receive starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, including highly-rated infield prospect Jose Salas.

Arraez is the reigning AL batting champion and is renowned for his bat-to-ball skills, as he struck out just 43 times in 603 plate appearances while hitting .316 in 2022. He was slightly more expendable for the Twins after they brought back Carlos Correa as a free agent.

They get a solid rotation upgrade in Lopez, who has put up good numbers for the Marlins over the past few seasons. He went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA for Miami last season, and the Twins will have him under team control for two more seasons before he becomes a free agent.

The Twins are eager to contend now that Correa has returned to remain the centerpiece of the organization. Parting ways with Arraez is not easy, but they got a solid starter out of it and should be a more well-rounded team as a result.

