Monday, July 13, 2020

Twins optimistic after Byron Buxton carted out of practice with foot injury

July 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Byron Buxton

Byron Buxton was carted out of the Minnesota Twins’ practice game on Monday after suffering a foot injury, but the team is optimistic about his health.

Buxton was trying to track a Nelson Cruz home run in center field when he went down. He was examined by a trainer and taken off the field on a cart.

Buxton went for imaging on his foot, but the team is optimistic after an initial test did not show anything serious, according to manager Rocco Baldelli.

Buxton, the No. 2 pick in 2012, has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He is returning from shoulder surgery and has not played more than 140 games in a season during his career. He’s been recognized for being an incredible defensive player.

