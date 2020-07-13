Twins optimistic after Byron Buxton carted out of practice with foot injury

Byron Buxton was carted out of the Minnesota Twins’ practice game on Monday after suffering a foot injury, but the team is optimistic about his health.

Buxton was trying to track a Nelson Cruz home run in center field when he went down. He was examined by a trainer and taken off the field on a cart.

#MNTwins outfielder Byron Buxton carted off the field after what appears to be a pretty severe injury to his left ankle/leg. pic.twitter.com/GmqZ0kGPj0 — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) July 13, 2020

Buxton went for imaging on his foot, but the team is optimistic after an initial test did not show anything serious, according to manager Rocco Baldelli.

The #MNTwins will be very thorough with Byron Buxton. But Rocco Baldelli mentioned the initial exam didn't show anything serious. They're cautiously optimistic. — danhayesmlb (@DanHayesMLB) July 14, 2020

Buxton, the No. 2 pick in 2012, has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He is returning from shoulder surgery and has not played more than 140 games in a season during his career. He’s been recognized for being an incredible defensive player.