Twins sign former All-Star to 1-year deal

The Minnesota Twins on Friday added some veteran help at the plate.

The Twins agreed to a 1-year deal with first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana. KSTP-5 Eyewitness News’ Darren Wolfson broke the news on X. The pact is reportedly worth at least $5.25 million with incentives to potentially increase the total.

Word has it: 1B/DH Carlos Santana to #MNTwins. 1 year deal. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) February 3, 2024

Carlos Santana Twins deal: $5.25M plus incentives — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2024

The Dominican slugger, who turns 38 in April, has played 14 seasons in the majors thus far.

Santana began the 2023 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded midseason to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Santana sported a batting average of .240 with 23 home runs and 86 RBIs across 146 games played last season. His .747 OPS placed him right around league average statistically as a hitter. Despite getting up there in age, Santana has managed to remain a net positive on defense. Santana started 135 of his 146 games at first base.

The Santana signing came just days after the Twins traded away a former All-Star to the Seattle Mariners.