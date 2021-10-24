 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 23, 2021

Baseball world reacts to Eddie Rosario’s huge Game 6 home run

October 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Eddie Rosario rounds first base

Eddie Rosario is carrying the Atlanta Braves this postseason, and he delivered yet another big blow in the NLCS.

Rosario took Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler deep for a tie-breaking 3-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning of NLCS Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday night. Rosario had runners on second and third with two outs and a 1-2 count against Buehler. Rosario took a pitch low and in and lined it down the right field line out of Truist Park.

The hit was Rosario’s 14th of the NLCS, which is a Braves record for a single postseason series.

Those watching the game were in awe of Rosario and tweeted their reactions:

The man has deserved it.

It’s hard to believe that a player acquired while injured at the trade deadline, for Pablo Sandoval, has become the Braves’ postseason hero, but that is the case with Rosario.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus