Baseball world reacts to Eddie Rosario’s huge Game 6 home run

Eddie Rosario is carrying the Atlanta Braves this postseason, and he delivered yet another big blow in the NLCS.

Rosario took Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler deep for a tie-breaking 3-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning of NLCS Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday night. Rosario had runners on second and third with two outs and a 1-2 count against Buehler. Rosario took a pitch low and in and lined it down the right field line out of Truist Park.

Eddie Rosario has tied the record for most hits (14) in a single #postseason series. Marco Scutaro (2012 NLCS)

Kevin Youkilis (2007 ALCS)

Albert Pujols (2004 NLCS)

Hideki Matsui (2004 ALCS) pic.twitter.com/DPaLQNTQfW — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 24, 2021

The hit was Rosario’s 14th of the NLCS, which is a Braves record for a single postseason series.

Those watching the game were in awe of Rosario and tweeted their reactions:

Eddie Rosario's last 20 plate appearances: Single

Single

Single

Out

Walk

Out

Walk

HR

Triple

Single

Out

HR

Out

Single

Double

Out

Single

Out

HR That's 12 for 18, with 2 HR, a triple, a double and 2 BB. En fuego — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 24, 2021

BUILD THE EDDIE ROSARIO STATUE IN ATLANTA TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/wTDnmjvTtY — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 24, 2021

EDDIE ROSARIO IS THE NEW MAYOR OF ATLANTA HE HITS A 3-RUN SHOT TO MAKE IT 4-1 BRAVES!!!!!!!!! — Talking Chop (@TalkingChop) October 24, 2021

Eddie Rosario will never buy another meal or beverage in Atlanta. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) October 24, 2021

Eddie Rosario is king of Atlanta — Gaurav (@gvedak) October 24, 2021

SIGN EDDIE ROSARIO TO A 20-YEAR CONTRACT @BRAVES — Jonah Pryor (@jonah_pryor) October 24, 2021

The man has deserved it.

It’s hard to believe that a player acquired while injured at the trade deadline, for Pablo Sandoval, has become the Braves’ postseason hero, but that is the case with Rosario.