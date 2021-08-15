Tyler Gilbert makes history with no-hitter in first career start

Tyler Gilbert got to celebrate his first career MLB start on Saturday. And then he and his teammates had an even bigger reason to celebrate afterwards.

Gilbert joined the record books by throwing a no-hitter … in his first career start. He became the fourth pitcher ever, and just the second in the modern era, to throw a no-hitter in his first career start.

Tyler Gilbert is the 4th pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his first career start. He joins… Ted Breitenstein in 1891

Bumpus Jones in 1892

Bobo Holloman in 1953 pic.twitter.com/Ty88AMYqQc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 15, 2021

The 27-year-old southpaw walked three and struck out five in a complete game shutout. He helped his Arizona Diamondbacks shutout the San Diego Padres 7-0.

This was the reaction after he got Tommy Pham to line out to end the game.

Tyler Gilbert throws the 8th no-hitter of the year. Wow. pic.twitter.com/cjpmjnvkk4 — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2021

Gilbert threw just 102 pitches in the 9-inning effort, 64 for strikes. This was his fourth career MLB appearance, as he had three relief appearances earlier this month.

Gilbert’s no-hitter contributes to a trend this season. There have now been eight no-hitters this season, which is tied for the most ever in a season.

Special efforts like that are a reminder why even 38-80 teams are worth keeping an eye on at times. You never know when history will be made in a game.