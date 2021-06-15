 Skip to main content
Tyler Glasnow out indefinitely with torn UCL

June 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tyler Glasnow

The Tampa Bay Rays have been the best team in baseball through the first two-plus months of the season, but they were dealt a major blow after Tyler Glasnow underwent an MRI on Tuesday.

Glasnow has been diagnosed with a partially torn UCL and a flexor strain in his throwing arm, the Rays announced. That injury is typically associated with Tommy John surgery, but the plan for now is for Glasnow to rehab and see how his arm responds.

Glasnow threw just four innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday and was removed after 53 pitches.

Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts this season. His stellar play is one of the main reasons Tampa Bay has the best record in baseball at 43-24. Glasnow’s 123 strikeouts are second-best in the majors behind only Shane Bieber.

Hopefully Glasnow is able to make a full recovery with rest and rehab, but the Rays have plenty of reason to be concerned.

