Ugly details emerge in Marcell Ozuna arrest

Some ugly details have been released regarding Marcell Ozuna’s arrest on Saturday.

Sandy Springs Police in Georgia issued a statement about Ozuna’s arrest. They said in the statement they were called to Ozuna’s home to respond to an assault in progress. When they arrived, they say the front door was open. Police say they witnessed Ozuna grabbing his wife by the neck and throwing her against a wall.

Police also say they witnessed Ozuna hit his wife with the cast on his arm.

From Sandy Springs, Ga., police: Officers allegedly witnessed Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna grab his wife by her neck and throw her against a wall. He also hit her with a cast on his arm, according to the department's release. pic.twitter.com/jArly4bEIk — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2021

Ozuna has a cast because he is recovering from two dislocated fingers suffered on a dive during a game on Tuesday. He was arrested and charged with felony assault with strangulation, as well as misdemeanor battery.

The 30-year-old outfielder is in the first season of a 4-year, $65 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.