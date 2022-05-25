Umpire caught cursing on hot mic during Royals-Diamondbacks game

One MLB umpire reminded us of the joys of live television on Tuesday.

Home plate umpire Tom Hallion went to replay review during the fourth inning of the Kansas City Royals-Arizona Diamondbacks game. The Royals had made the decision to challenge an out call made at first base. As Hallion unsuccessfully tried to put his earpiece in, he let out a curse word that was picked up by the hot mic he was wired into.

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the foul language).

The call was ultimately overturned, and the runner, Royals slugger Carlos Santana, was ruled safe at first base. That means Hallion at least got his money’s worth for the replay review.

Hallion is 29-year MLB umpiring veteran, and he certainly curses like one as well. But this is far from the biggest controversy involving an umpire in a Diamondbacks game this season.