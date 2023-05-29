Umpire Jeff Nelson has awkward hot mic moment during challenge

MLB umpire Jeff Nelson had a pretty awkward hot mic moment during Saturday night’s game between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.

Nelson, the crew chief, announced that the Marlins were challenging a key play at the plate during the 10th inning of Miami’s eventual 8-5 victory. However, he did not seem to realize that his microphone was still on when he vented some frustration after announcing the challenge.

Incredible umpire hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/BpdIlhG8F0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2023

“They got their heads up their a–. Let’s go,” Nelson could be heard saying.

It’s not entirely clear who Nelson was upset with. If his frustration was aimed at the Marlins for challenging, it aged poorly. The call on the field was that Miami had hit into an inning-ending double play, but replays showed that Angels catcher Matt Thaiss never came particularly close to tagging home plate to get the force. That meant the Marlins challenge wound up being successful, and home plate umpire CB Bucknor’s call was overturned.

The Angels thought they had an inning-ending double play but instead they give up another run because Matt Thaiss wasn't touching home plate pic.twitter.com/ZJDeR4sYUp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 28, 2023

Not a particularly good look if an umpire seems to think a team is wasting its time by challenging, only for the team to be proven right.

Hot mics do happen sometimes when referees and on-field microphones are involved. That said, better to be caught with a mistake like this than what happened to Nelson here.