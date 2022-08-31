Video: Umpire caught on hot mic dropping S-bomb

An umpire was caught on a hot mic dropping an S-bomb during a review in the San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday night.

Brandon Drury was batting in the top of the second inning with a runner on first and one out. The Padres third baseman grounded a ball to short, which led the Giants to try and turn two. The Giants got the force at second and then tried to throw Drury out at first.

Umpire Adrian Johnson initially ruled that Drury was out, but the Padres felt otherwise and challenged the call. They were right, so the umpires overturned the call.

The funny part is when Johnson made the announcement, he didn’t realize his microphone was on and got caught dropping an S-bomb.

Take a listen:

YES! Umpire hot mic! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/SmOQtItyyh — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) August 31, 2022

That was pretty funny.

They brought challenges and reviews to baseball (at long last), just so we could get calls right like on the Drury play. The added bonus is we get funny S-bombs from the umpires on occasion.